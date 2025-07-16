Next Article
Ghaziabad flat horror: Four minors accused of gang-rape
A 14-year-old girl in Ghaziabad was allegedly gang-raped by four boys, all under 18, inside her Kavi Nagar flat on a Sunday morning.
The boys—two from her own school (one in her class and the other in Class X) and two others from nearby schools—entered when she was alone at home.
One boy had been bothering her on Instagram
According to the girl's father, one boy had been bothering her on Instagram before showing up at her door with three friends.
When she opened it, they forced their way in and assaulted her.
Her mother returned unexpectedly, found them inside, locked the flat, and called for help.
Police have registered a case under gang rape and POCSO Act; the investigation is ongoing with CCTV footage being reviewed and the girl's statement to be recorded soon.