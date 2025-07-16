Ghaziabad flat horror: Four minors accused of gang-rape

One boy had been bothering her on Instagram

According to the girl's father, one boy had been bothering her on Instagram before showing up at her door with three friends.

When she opened it, they forced their way in and assaulted her.

Her mother returned unexpectedly, found them inside, locked the flat, and called for help.

Police have registered a case under gang rape and POCSO Act; the investigation is ongoing with CCTV footage being reviewed and the girl's statement to be recorded soon.