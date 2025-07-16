Next Article
Retired professor duped of ₹1.93 crore in crypto scam
A 65-year-old retired Mumbai professor lost ₹1.93 crore after being targeted in a cryptocurrency romance scam.
It started when "Ayesha," claiming to be an investor from Gurugram, reached out on Facebook and convinced him to invest using his email and Aadhaar details.
He ended up transferring large sums across multiple accounts, believing he was making genuine investments.
Two more people contacted him offering to recover his money
After Ayesha vanished, two more people contacted him—one named Prashant Patil—offering to recover his money for a fee.
They disappeared too after taking another ₹42,735.
The professor has filed a complaint with the West Zone Cyber Police, who are now investigating this multi-layered scam targeting retirees through social media and tracking down the fraudsters involved.