Retired professor duped of ₹1.93 crore in crypto scam India Jul 16, 2025

A 65-year-old retired Mumbai professor lost ₹1.93 crore after being targeted in a cryptocurrency romance scam.

It started when "Ayesha," claiming to be an investor from Gurugram, reached out on Facebook and convinced him to invest using his email and Aadhaar details.

He ended up transferring large sums across multiple accounts, believing he was making genuine investments.