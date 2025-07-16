Next Article
UGC forms committee to investigate student's self-immolation
A 20-year-old BEd student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, died after setting herself on fire.
She had accused her Head of Department of sexual harassment and said the college ignored her repeated complaints.
UGC forms 4-member panel to investigate
The UGC has set up a four-member panel to find out if the college actually followed anti-harassment laws and had proper support systems for students.
The committee will talk to students and staff, check how complaints were handled, and see if safety measures were just on paper or truly working.
The UGC says it wants to recommend real changes so something like this doesn't happen again.