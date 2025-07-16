Justice Vibhu Bakhru appointed as Karnataka High Court Chief Justice

Justice Vibhu Bakhru from Delhi High Court has been named the new Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. The appointment was announced on July 14 by President Droupadi Murmu as part of a major reshuffle affecting judges across India.

Karnataka HC was without a permanent Chief Justice since May Karnataka High Court had been without a permanent Chief Justice since May, which left things a bit unsettled.

With Justice Bakhru stepping in, the court is expected to get much-needed stability—especially after recent controversies and protests over judge transfers.

Justice Bakhru's experience and steady leadership He's been with Delhi High Court since 2013 and even served briefly as Acting Chief Justice there.

Known for his experience and steady leadership, he's set to guide Karnataka HC through its current legal challenges.