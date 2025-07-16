Next Article
FDA cancels Ajanta Caterers's licence following MLA assault
The Maharashtra FDA has revoked Ajanta Caterers's license after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was caught on video assaulting a canteen staffer at the Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai, allegedly over stale food.
The July 8 incident quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism.
Gaikwad's past controversies
A police case was filed against Gaikwad, adding to his string of past controversies—including another viral assault last year and remarks against police earlier this year.
Despite warnings from the Chief Minister, his actions keep drawing heat, as he promises to address food quality in the legislature.