Next Article
Delhi schools face 3rd day of bomb threats
For the third straight day, several Delhi schools have received bomb threats by email, sparking quick responses from police, fire crews, and bomb squads.
Thankfully, every threat so far has turned out to be a hoax—no explosives have been found.
Still, the repeated scares have put everyone on edge.
Navy School, CRPF School also targeted
Over the past few days, schools like St. Thomas, Vasant Vihar, Navy School (Chanakyapuri), CRPF School (Dwarka), and others have all been targeted.
Authorities are now working to trace the source of these emails.
Student safety is top priority right now, but many parents are understandably worried as these incidents keep happening.