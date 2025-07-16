Next Article
Tragic accident claims 7 lives in Doda
A serious road accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, left seven people dead—including a five-year-old girl—and 17 others injured on Tuesday.
The tempo traveler carrying locals lost control and fell over 300 feet into a gorge near Ponda on the Doda-Barath road.
Suspected steering failure caused the crash
Officials suspect a mechanical steering failure caused the crash.
Quick rescue efforts from locals, the army, and police helped get the injured to hospitals for urgent care.
Leaders like Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh have shared their condolences and promised support for affected families, while investigations into the cause are still ongoing.