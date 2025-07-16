Minister Jitendra Singh celebrates India's space achievements

What did Shukla's team study in 0 gravity?

This wasn't just about space selfies. ISRO conducted experiments to study how space affects different crop seeds (for future food security) and tested cyanobacteria for life support systems.

They also explored ways to help astronauts' muscles recover during long missions.

Shukla and his team are now in post-mission quarantine until July 23 before sharing their findings.

He'll be back in India by mid-August—just in time to inspire the next wave of space explorers!