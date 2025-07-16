Minister Jitendra Singh celebrates India's space achievements
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian astronaut to fly to space on a commercial mission to the International Space Station.
After more than two weeks in orbit with astronauts from Poland, Hungary, and the US, he's safely back on Earth.
The crew ran over 60 experiments—think muscle repair, growing microalgae, and testing crop seeds—all in zero gravity.
What did Shukla's team study in 0 gravity?
This wasn't just about space selfies. ISRO conducted experiments to study how space affects different crop seeds (for future food security) and tested cyanobacteria for life support systems.
They also explored ways to help astronauts' muscles recover during long missions.
Shukla and his team are now in post-mission quarantine until July 23 before sharing their findings.
He'll be back in India by mid-August—just in time to inspire the next wave of space explorers!