Supreme Court establishes nationwide DNA evidence guidelines
The Supreme Court just rolled out strict new guidelines on how police should collect and handle DNA evidence, after a major case in Tamil Nadu fell apart due to sloppy procedures.
The court made it clear: keeping DNA samples safe and properly documented is key to making sure trials are fair and justice isn't derailed by technical mistakes.
Key highlights of the new guidelines
Now, every DNA sample has to be carefully logged with details like the FIR number and officer's name, plus signatures from everyone involved.
Samples must reach forensic labs within 48 hours (with reasons noted if there's a delay), and can only be unsealed by court order after checking with a medical expert.
Police also have to keep a detailed chain of custody record for every transfer, use standardized forms, and get special training—so everyone follows the same process across India.