Supreme Court establishes nationwide DNA evidence guidelines

Key highlights of the new guidelines

Now, every DNA sample has to be carefully logged with details like the FIR number and officer's name, plus signatures from everyone involved.

Samples must reach forensic labs within 48 hours (with reasons noted if there's a delay), and can only be unsealed by court order after checking with a medical expert.

Police also have to keep a detailed chain of custody record for every transfer, use standardized forms, and get special training—so everyone follows the same process across India.