Controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu entrance examination
Back in 2004, the Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Exam (TNPCEE) ran into major trouble when Anna University decided not to grade 22 questions after students pointed out ambiguity in the answer keys, out-of-syllabus questions, wrong answer keys, and multiple correct answers.
This sparked a wave of legal battles, putting college admissions on hold and leaving thousands of students in limbo.
HC steps in, asks for revaluation
With confusion mounting, the Madras High Court ordered a revaluation—including some of those disputed questions—and told Anna University to let improvement candidates join the admissions process.
Thanks to these court decisions, admissions finally resumed on August 10, ending weeks of stress for everyone involved.