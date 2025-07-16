Controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu entrance examination India Jul 16, 2025

Back in 2004, the Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Exam (TNPCEE) ran into major trouble when Anna University decided not to grade 22 questions after students pointed out ambiguity in the answer keys, out-of-syllabus questions, wrong answer keys, and multiple correct answers.

This sparked a wave of legal battles, putting college admissions on hold and leaving thousands of students in limbo.