Bank holiday today due to Harela festival
Banks across Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand will be closed on July 16 to mark Harela, a festival that welcomes the monsoon and hopes for a good harvest.
Both public and private banks, including SBI branches, won't be open for business.
Significance of Harela in Uttarakhand
Harela is more than just a holiday—it's a big deal in Uttarakhand's farming culture.
The festival celebrates nature, community spirit, and the bond between people and the land.
It also encourages planting trees and is tied to the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing growth and prosperity.
Seven bank holidays this month
If you're planning errands this month, keep in mind there are seven bank holidays in July alone—including Kharchi Puja (July 3 in Tripura) and Guru Hargobind's Birthday (July 5 in Jammu/Srinagar).
Plus, banks close every Sunday and on the second Saturday—so double-check before you head out!