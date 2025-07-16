Next Article
Heavy rains boost dam levels in western Maharashtra's ghat areas
After nearly two weeks of dry weather, heavy rain has hit western Maharashtra—especially Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur.
Tamhini Ghat alone got 190mm in just one day, quickly boosting water in major dams.
Dam levels rising fast; controlled water releases started
With dam levels rising fast (Khadakwasla at 75%, Koyna at 73%), officials have started controlled water releases to keep things safe.
People living downstream along the Koyna River have been warned about possible flooding.
Plus, the IMD says more rain is coming soon, so locals are being asked to stay alert and prepared.