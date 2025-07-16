Next Article
Pakistani drones resume smuggling activities into India
Pakistani drones are back in action along the border, now sneaking up to 2.5km inside Indian territory to drop drugs and weapons.
The BSF says these UAVs are using smarter tech—like advanced Chinese models flying higher than before—to dodge India's anti-drone systems.
How the game is changing
Smugglers aren't just flying higher—they're dropping packages further inside India and even zigzagging their drones to avoid getting caught.
This makes things tough for the BSF, who mostly rely on spotting or hearing the drones.
In response, the BSF is ramping up patrols and bringing in better tech, but stopping these smarter drones is still a real challenge.