Bengaluru braces for rainy week: Yellow alert issued
Heads up, Bengaluru! The city's set for cloudy skies and daily showers through July 19, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for thunderstorms.
Expect daytime temps around 28-29°C and cooler nights at 20°C—classic monsoon vibes.
More rain expected today; traffic likely to be slow
Frequent rain could mean waterlogged roads and extra traffic, especially in spots like Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, and Hosur Road.
If you're commuting, plan for slower trips and try to steer clear of low-lying underpasses.
On the bright side, it's staying pretty mild for July—even if it's a bit humid in the mornings.
Rain likely to increase over weekend
Rain might pick up over the weekend (July 22-23), with humidity dropping slightly by Sunday.
Keep an umbrella handy—more heavy showers and some local flooding are likely as monsoon season rolls on.