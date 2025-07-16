Ludhiana witness intimidation incident
Just a week before he was set to testify in a high-profile murder case, Kanwaljit Kumar—a key witness—had his Ludhiana home targeted by two men on a scooter who fired a shot at his front gate around 1:45am.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the message felt pretty clear: someone wanted him scared ahead of his court date against Sukhwinder Singh Moni, the main accused in hotelier Harjinder Singh Jindi's 2020 murder.
Witness has been promised police protection
CCTV footage reportedly showed the shooters were local guys Manya and Varun, both linked to Moni.
Police say Manya pulled the trigger; another associate, Aman Sharma, allegedly scoped out the place beforehand.
Officers have filed a case and are chasing down the suspects.
Kumar has been promised police protection for his upcoming testimony—a reminder of just how risky it can be to stand up as a witness in big criminal cases like this in Punjab.