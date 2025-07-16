Delhi crowned most affordable city for students

Delhi at 104th spot; Seoul Asia's top student city

Delhi jumped to 104th overall, while Mumbai made it back into the top 100 at spot 98.

This boost is linked to India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which helped more universities get noticed globally—a fact highlighted by QS CEO Jessica Turner, who called out a massive increase in ranked Indian universities over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Seoul just took over as Asia's top student city from London and Tokyo, showing how much influence Asian cities now have in global education.