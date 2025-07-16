IIM-C council considers action on arrested student
A 26-year-old second-year MBA student at IIM-Calcutta, Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, was arrested after allegedly raping a woman during a supposed "counseling session" in the boys' hostel on July 11.
The woman says she was drugged before being assaulted. She filed an FIR the next day.
Victim hasn't given official statement yet
Kolkata Police have set up a nine-member Special Investigation Team and are reviewing CCTV footage to clarify details about the incident.
The victim, who works as a psychologist, has not yet given her official statement or agreed to a medical exam.
Meanwhile, IIM-Calcutta has emphasized its zero-tolerance policy and is reviewing whether Toppannawar will be allowed to attend classes if granted bail.
Three other students who contacted him after the incident may also be questioned.