Odisha self-immolation case: Ignored transfer recommendation
A 20-year-old B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, died after allegedly setting herself on fire on campus—reportedly because her sexual harassment complaints against the Head of Department, Sameer Ranjan Sahoo, were ignored.
Her passing has led to widespread grief and outrage and demands for real accountability.
'Transfer recommended...': What the ICC report said
The college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) did look into her allegations and interviewed 60 students.
While they didn't find direct evidence, they still recommended Sahoo be transferred for student safety.
The administration reportedly ignored this advice, fueling anger among students and locals who now want answers and change.