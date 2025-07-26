Next Article
Delhi schools to be named after local Kargil heroes
Big change coming to Delhi's government schools: soon, many will be renamed after local Kargil War heroes.
Announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood during Kargil Vijay Diwas at Shivaji College, the move aims to inspire students and make patriotism feel more personal—moving beyond generic names like "PM SHRI."
Schools to be named after local heroes
Schools may soon carry the names of brave soldiers like Captain Sumit Roy, Captain Hanif-ud-Din, and Captain Anuj Nayyar.
The hope? To spark pride and a sense of responsibility in students.
Sood also reminded everyone that patriotism isn't just about big gestures—it's about everyday things like keeping your city clean and respecting public spaces.