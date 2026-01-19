Delhi records most severe January AQI in 2 years

Delhi is experiencing its most polluted January day in two years, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging further. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 440 at 4pm on Sunday, a palpable spike from Saturday's 400. This marks the highest for the month since the reading of 447 on January 14, 2024. It is also the first time since the end of January 2016 that the AQI has remained above 400 for two consecutive days.

Pollution peak Delhi's air quality deteriorates further The AQI worsened overnight, dropping to 432 by 10:00pm on Saturday. This is the worst air quality in the second half of January since 2019. The last time Delhi recorded a severe AQI reading was on December 29, 2025, when it stood at 401.

Pollution forecast Delhi's AQI forecasted to remain 'very poor' The city's AQI is expected to remain in the "very poor" category till January 21, due to a low ventilation index of 6000 units and an average wind speed of 10km/h. These conditions are not conducive to pollutant dispersion. The current pollution crisis has prompted restrictions under GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) in the national capital.

Advertisement

Restrictions What's not allowed under GRAP-4? Under GRAP-4, the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi is banned, barring those carrying essential goods or those that use cleaner fuels, such as LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel. All construction and demolition activities are also completely halted under GRAP-4. This includes public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, and pipelines. In a new restriction introduced in December 2025, under GRAP-4, non-BS-VI compliant vehicles are banned from entering Delhi unless they bear a Delhi registration.

Advertisement

Work-from-home Schools, offices advised to shift online and remote To protect vulnerable groups, such as children, state governments in NCR and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) may shift physical classes for students in classes VI to IX and XI to online mode. Public, municipal, and private offices are also advised to operate with at least 50% staff working from home. Staggered timings may also be introduced to reduce peak-hour traffic.

Weather update Delhi's weather forecast predicts fog and rain Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to dense fog in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 7-9°C, while the maximum could touch 24-26°C. A yellow warning has been issued for a partly cloudy sky with fog. Heavy rainfall is expected around January 23 due to two Western Disturbances affecting the Western Himalayan region.