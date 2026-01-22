Delhi set for rain, fog, and a quick weather flip on January 23
India
Heads up, Delhi!
IMD says moderate rain is coming your way on January 23, with cloudy skies rolling in the day before.
Expect winds up to 28km/h and about 18mm of rainfall—so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
Why bother?
This rainy spell should give Delhi's air quality a much-needed break by clearing out some pollution.
But watch out: morning fog could make things tricky for early risers, and gusty winds are possible.
Temperatures will jump a few degrees before dropping again, so layer up if you're heading out.