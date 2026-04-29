Delhi submits SAPCC 2.0 update for approval targeting 2030 India Apr 29, 2026

Delhi just sent in its updated State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) 2.0 for approval, aiming to tackle the city's climate challenges through 2030.

This new version, submitted on April 28, swaps out the old 2019 plan and brings in fresh data that fits with India's global climate promises, like those under the Paris Agreement.