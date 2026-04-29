Delhi submits SAPCC 2.0 update for approval targeting 2030
Delhi just sent in its updated State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) 2.0 for approval, aiming to tackle the city's climate challenges through 2030.
This new version, submitted on April 28, swaps out the old 2019 plan and brings in fresh data that fits with India's global climate promises, like those under the Paris Agreement.
Delhi's SAPCC 2.0 endorses nature-based solutions
The big focus is on making Delhi greener: think more nagar vans (urban forests) and smarter land use.
The plan also pushes for nature-based solutions in city planning and water management, tying into global efforts to protect biodiversity.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa summed it up: "It incorporates updated climate science, recent datasets, and district-level vulnerability assessments, while defining sector-specific mitigation and adaptation actions with measurable targets up to 2030."