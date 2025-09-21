Delhi teen kidnaps 4-year-old neighbor, pushes him off cliff
In a shocking incident on September 17, a 15-year-old boy in Delhi allegedly kidnapped his four-year-old neighbor and pushed him off a 30-foot cliff.
The teen reportedly acted out of revenge after the child's mother informed the landlord about his misusing their landlord's motorcycle, leading to his father scolding him.
The little boy disappeared while playing outside after his tuition class.
Accused boy was living in same building
The child's mother quickly filed a missing complaint, prompting police to review local CCTV footage.
This led them to identify and arrest their teenage neighbor, who lived in the same rented building and had ongoing disputes with the victim's family.
The injured child was found in a nearby forested area and is now being treated in intensive care.
Police have charged the accused with kidnapping as investigations continue.