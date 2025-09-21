Kerala cops suspended for robbing men on hawala suspicion

Legal action against the officers is underway

The three men say they were assaulted and detained by the officers, who then took them to a tea plantation for further assault.

A quick investigation backed up their story, leading to the officers' suspension.

All three officers are now absconding as legal action moves forward under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities are also checking if the victims were involved in illegal money transfers, so this case is still unfolding.