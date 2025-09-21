Next Article
Kerala cops suspended for robbing men on hawala suspicion
India
Three police officers from Vythiri station in Wayanad, Kerala, have been suspended for allegedly robbing ₹3.37 lakh from three men, whom police suspect were involved in a hawala transaction, on September 15, 2025.
Legal action against the officers is underway
The three men say they were assaulted and detained by the officers, who then took them to a tea plantation for further assault.
A quick investigation backed up their story, leading to the officers' suspension.
All three officers are now absconding as legal action moves forward under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Authorities are also checking if the victims were involved in illegal money transfers, so this case is still unfolding.