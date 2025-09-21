Heavy rain expected in Jharkhand until September 26

Giridih saw the most rain

Between September 20-21, Palganj (Giridih) saw the most rain at 70mm. Nandadih and Koner weren't far behind with over 50mm each.

Jamshedpur was the hottest spot at 36°C while Latehar cooled down to just under 22°C.

Since June, Jharkhand has already received an impressive 1,140mm rainfall—18% more than its usual average.