Heavy rain expected in Jharkhand until September 26
Heads up, Jharkhand! IMD says heavy rain is on the way until September 26, 2025, thanks to a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
A 'yellow' alert is out for Simdega, West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum—may experience isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40km/h.
Temperatures are set to dip by 3-4°C, so it might feel a bit cooler than usual.
Giridih saw the most rain
Between September 20-21, Palganj (Giridih) saw the most rain at 70mm. Nandadih and Koner weren't far behind with over 50mm each.
Jamshedpur was the hottest spot at 36°C while Latehar cooled down to just under 22°C.
Since June, Jharkhand has already received an impressive 1,140mm rainfall—18% more than its usual average.