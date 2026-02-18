Delhi teen who filmed crash-landing in Dubai gets bail
In February 2026, 17-year-old Akshatra Singh allegedly drove a Scorpio SUV without a license and crashed into 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra's bike in Dwarka, Delhi, killing him instantly.
A passenger-seat clip filmed by Singh's sister shows the SUV speeding, nearly missing a bus, before the clip ends prior to the collision; other footage shows it hitting Dhaneshra head-on and then crashing into a parked taxi and injuring its driver.
Dhaneshra's autopsy shows he died on impact; Singh charged
Dhaneshra's autopsy found severe injuries like a fractured skull and multiple broken ribs.
Police have charged Singh with rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Although he was sent to an observation home, Singh got interim bail in February 2026 so he could take his Class 10 exams.
His father has apologized and is cooperating with police.
Meanwhile, Dhaneshra's mother is demanding that Singh be tried as an adult for what she calls reckless behavior while making social media reels.