Delhi teen who filmed crash-landing in Dubai gets bail

Dhaneshra's autopsy shows he died on impact; Singh charged

Dhaneshra's autopsy found severe injuries like a fractured skull and multiple broken ribs.

Police have charged Singh with rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Although he was sent to an observation home, Singh got interim bail in February 2026 so he could take his Class 10 exams.

His father has apologized and is cooperating with police.

Meanwhile, Dhaneshra's mother is demanding that Singh be tried as an adult for what she calls reckless behavior while making social media reels.