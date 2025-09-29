Next Article
Delhi: Three family members killed in hit-and-run on Outer Ring Road
India
Late Sunday night, a hit-and-run near the Mukundpur flyover on Outer Ring Road, northwest Delhi, claimed the lives of Shahid (60), his son Faiz (28), and grandson Hamza (12).
The family was from North Ghonda in northeast Delhi.
The driver sped off after the crash, leaving the scene.
Driver yet to be identified
Jahangirpuri police have filed a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Officers are checking CCTV footage to track down the vehicle and have launched a manhunt for the driver.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and help piece together what happened during this heartbreaking incident.