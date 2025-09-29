UP: Man, daughter die in illegal firecracker unit blast India Sep 29, 2025

A deadly explosion rocked Rewadi Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday, when an illegal firecracker unit at Noor Mohammad's house went off.

Mohammad (55) and his daughter Taiyyaba (20) lost their lives, while his son Ali Sher (28) was seriously injured and first taken to the district hospital before being shifted to Kanpur for treatment.