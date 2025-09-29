UP: Man, daughter die in illegal firecracker unit blast
A deadly explosion rocked Rewadi Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday, when an illegal firecracker unit at Noor Mohammad's house went off.
Mohammad (55) and his daughter Taiyyaba (20) lost their lives, while his son Ali Sher (28) was seriously injured and first taken to the district hospital before being shifted to Kanpur for treatment.
Several police officials suspended for negligence
Police alleged that firecrackers were being made without a license at the site.
SP Anoop Kumar Singh shared that Mohammad's fireworks license was still under renewal in his wife Hasina's name.
After the incident, several police officials—including the local station chief—were suspended for negligence, and a formal inquiry led by Additional SP (Fatehpur) Mahendra Pal Singh is now underway.