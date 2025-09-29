India could lose $1 trillion by 2030 due to untreated mental health issues

India could lose over $1 trillion by 2030 because millions aren't getting help for mental health problems, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and global studies, as referenced by the India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA). With treatment gaps reaching up to 95% in some areas, the country faces big social and economic setbacks if things don't change.

IMHA's mission is to unite stakeholders for better mental health support Launched just last year, IMHA now connects 220 organizations across 30 states.

Their goal? Bring together funders, policymakers, and service providers so more people can actually get support.

They believe open funding and strong partnerships are key to closing the treatment gap.

Major strides in training and resources already IMHA has already trained over 2,000 professionals nationwide and created India's most comprehensive Knowledge Centre for Mental Health with more than 300 resources.

They also make sure people with lived experience have a say in shaping services—so solutions actually fit what people need.