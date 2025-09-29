Delhi's mosquito control workers on strike: What it means

Why are the workers on strike?

DBC workers handle door-to-door checks and spraying to keep mosquito breeding in check.

They're demanding stable jobs, fair pay, proper leave, and support for families of staff who pass away.

Many say their workload has increased significantly, with expectations to check twice as many houses during the season, and they're under pressure to fine people or risk losing their jobs.

The MCD says budget issues make it hard to meet all demands but agrees that missing these workers puts public health in danger.