Delhi's mosquito control workers on strike: What it means
Delhi's main mosquito-control workers, the DBC staff, started an indefinite strike on September 29, 2025—right when the city is seeing a spike in malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.
With these frontline teams off the job, efforts to stop mosquitoes (and the diseases they spread) are at serious risk.
Why are the workers on strike?
DBC workers handle door-to-door checks and spraying to keep mosquito breeding in check.
They're demanding stable jobs, fair pay, proper leave, and support for families of staff who pass away.
Many say their workload has increased significantly, with expectations to check twice as many houses during the season, and they're under pressure to fine people or risk losing their jobs.
The MCD says budget issues make it hard to meet all demands but agrees that missing these workers puts public health in danger.
What happens next?
With hundreds of new cases reported recently and councilors warning about a possible health crisis, getting these workers back is urgent.
The MCD might shuffle other staff around for now but admits it needs a real fix soon—otherwise Delhi could see even more people falling sick this season.