Delhi to get 47-km flyovers, underpasses to tackle traffic woes
Delhi is finally taking on its notorious traffic woes.
The city's Public Works Department just kicked off a massive project to add nearly 47km of flyovers, underpasses, and elevated corridors across eight major routes.
The goal? Clear out those daily bottlenecks and make getting around the capital way less stressful.
Major routes getting upgrades
Key spots are getting attention—like the 7-km Deshbandhu Gupta Road (from Paharganj to Ajmeri Gate) that crawls thanks to seven signals, and the jam-packed ITO intersection on Vikas Marg.
There's also a new 6-km elevated corridor planned for the eastern border, plus a whopping 20-km stretch from Najafgarh to NH-48 aimed at cutting through 15 traffic signals.
Consultants will run detailed surveys before construction starts
Before construction starts, consultants will run detailed surveys (even counting trees with GPS).
Final plans will factor in design ideas, costs, approvals—and aim for eco-friendly solutions like pedestrian safety features, noise barriers, better drainage, and real checks on social impact.
So yes: it's about smoother rides and smarter city planning.