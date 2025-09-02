Delhi to get 47-km flyovers, underpasses to tackle traffic woes

Major routes getting upgrades

Key spots are getting attention—like the 7-km Deshbandhu Gupta Road (from Paharganj to Ajmeri Gate) that crawls thanks to seven signals, and the jam-packed ITO intersection on Vikas Marg.

There's also a new 6-km elevated corridor planned for the eastern border, plus a whopping 20-km stretch from Najafgarh to NH-48 aimed at cutting through 15 traffic signals.