Gurugram turns into swimming pool after heavy rain
Gurugram came to a halt on Monday as hours of heavy rain left streets flooded and traffic stuck for miles, especially on the busy Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
With cars stranded in knee-deep water, city life was thrown off track—so much so that schools and offices quickly switched to online mode for everyone's safety.
Gurugram a 'big slum': Criticism mounts
The flooding sparked a wave of criticism online, with journalist Rahul Pandita calling Gurugram a "big slum" and others blaming state leaders for poor management.
Many shared videos showing submerged roads, raising tough questions about the city's infrastructure.
Meanwhile, weather officials have warned more rain could be on the way, so challenges may not be over yet.