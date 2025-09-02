Madhya Pradesh pauses cheetah corridor project for these reasons India Sep 02, 2025

Madhya Pradesh has put its massive cheetah corridor project—meant to link 10 districts in the state with seven in Rajasthan—on hold for now.

Officials say they want to make sure cheetahs are thriving at Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary before letting them roam even further.

The big idea was to help cheetahs move freely between states, but conservation comes first.