Singapore PM to visit India on September 4
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will arrive in India for a three-day trip, invited by PM Narendra Modi.
He's here with his wife and top officials, aiming to boost ties between the two countries as they celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.
Wong to hold talks with Modi on September 4
Wong will meet President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and hold talks with Modi on September 4.
They'll cover everything from trade and tech to aviation and skill-building.
Singapore is already among India's top foreign investors and a key partner in defense.