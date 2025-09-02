Next Article
Sukma villagers killed in Naxalite attack, death toll rises to 35
Two villagers lost their lives in Sirseti village, Sukma district, after a Naxalite attack, according to police.
Police say they are now confirming details and starting legal steps.
With this incident, nearly 35 people have died from Naxalite violence in the Bastar region so far this year.
Naxal violence against civilians on rise
This attack follows a worrying pattern: just days earlier, a visiting teacher was kidnapped and killed by Naxalites in Bijapur (August 29), and another teacher met the same fate in Sukma on August 27.
These repeated attacks suggest just how tough things are for educators and locals as authorities try to manage ongoing threats from Naxal groups across Bastar's seven districts.