Jodhpur's toxic flood displaces families
Flooding mixed with industrial waste has hit parts of Jodhpur and Balotra hard, forcing 15 families to leave their homes on July 28.
Heavy rains made an old problem worse—untreated chemicals from textile factories have been polluting rivers like the Jojri for years.
Now, people like Indra Devi are stuck in temporary shelters because their houses just aren't safe.
Textile pollution and untreated sewage
Jodhpur's big textile industry uses chemical dyes that end up in local water, despite a 2021 order to stop dumping untreated waste.
Enforcement is weak—less than half the city's sewage gets treated, and illegal factories keep running.
There are plans for more treatment plants, but pollution is still harming both people and wildlife like chinkara and blackbuck.