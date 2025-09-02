Next Article
Maratha protest: Bombay HC asks police to clear blocked roads
Mumbai's been dealing with major traffic and daily hassles for five days now, thanks to the Maratha reservation protest led by activist Manoj Jarange.
Protesters want a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category.
The Bombay High Court has told police to clear blocked roads and ensure no more protesters enter the city.
Tensions remain high as everyone waits for resolution
To help manage the mess, 1,000 sanitation workers have been sent to Azad Maidan to keep things clean.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal warned that changing OBC reservations could spark fresh protests—so tensions are still high as everyone waits to see what happens next.