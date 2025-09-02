Maratha protest: Bombay HC asks police to clear blocked roads India Sep 02, 2025

Mumbai's been dealing with major traffic and daily hassles for five days now, thanks to the Maratha reservation protest led by activist Manoj Jarange.

Protesters want a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

The Bombay High Court has told police to clear blocked roads and ensure no more protesters enter the city.