Why petrol prices in Hyderabad are higher than Delhi

What is the reason for high fuel costs?

Even though the central government cut excise duty by ₹13 on petrol in November 2021 and May 2022, Telangana hasn't changed its Value Added Tax (VAT), so local prices stayed high.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the central relief was fully passed on to consumers. However, Telangana's VAT policy has kept fuel costs steep.