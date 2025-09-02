Gurugram: Rain causes 4km jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Traffic police received nearly 200 distress calls

The mess didn't stop at the expressway—major spots like IFFCO Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, and Gurugram Railway Station Road were also clogged.

With over 25 vehicles breaking down (even a bus!) , police had to bring in cranes to clear things up.

According to DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan, teams were working at more than 100 waterlogged points to drain water and get traffic moving again—highlighting how tough monsoon season can be for city infrastructure.