Jarange gets notice to vacate Azad Maidan as protest ends
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has been issued a notice by Mumbai Police to vacate Mumbai's Azad Maidan after the Bombay High Court directed that all streets be cleared and normalcy restored, following his hunger strike and protest—ongoing since August 29, 2025—that brought parts of the city to a standstill.
Thousands joined him, leading to traffic jams and business slowdowns across major areas.
Court says no street can be blocked
The court's move highlights the tricky balance between allowing peaceful protest and keeping daily life running in a busy city like Mumbai.
While Jarange says he'll keep up his hunger strike, he's asked supporters not to disrupt public life.
The situation puts a spotlight on Maharashtra's ongoing debates over reservation policies—and just how challenging it is for authorities to manage large-scale protests that affect everyone's routine.