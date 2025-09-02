Punjab flood victims say government relief work isn't enough India Sep 02, 2025

Flood-hit villages in Punjab are struggling, with local leaders saying the government's relief work just isn't cutting it.

Sarpanch Avtar Singh from Lalwala village shared that officials have been missing for days and barely any supplies—like livestock fodder—have reached those who need them most.

Farmers are feeling the pinch too, as Sarwan Singh Pandher points out that prices for essentials like animal feed and boats have shot up, making recovery even harder.