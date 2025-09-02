Punjab flood victims say government relief work isn't enough
Flood-hit villages in Punjab are struggling, with local leaders saying the government's relief work just isn't cutting it.
Sarpanch Avtar Singh from Lalwala village shared that officials have been missing for days and barely any supplies—like livestock fodder—have reached those who need them most.
Farmers are feeling the pinch too, as Sarwan Singh Pandher points out that prices for essentials like animal feed and boats have shot up, making recovery even harder.
Relief materials often get stuck on main roads while remote villages are left waiting, according to Gurdaspur's public relations officer Inderjit Singh Harpura.
Even though NGOs and volunteers are pitching in, villagers allege that some supplies are being intercepted before they reach flood victims.
Officials say they've now appointed nodal officers to help make sure aid actually gets to every affected area.