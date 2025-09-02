Floodwaters enter Delhi homes; Gurugram offices, schools shut 

The Yamuna river has breached its banks in Delhi , inundating residential areas in Yamuna Bazaar. The water level reached 205.68 meters at 6:00am on Tuesday, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Officials warn it could rise to around 206.50 meters by evening as huge volumes of water are being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana every hour.

Flood alert Traffic restrictions on Loha Pul Authorities have issued a flood warning for low-lying areas of Delhi. The District Magistrate of Shahdara announced that traffic and public movement on Loha Pul will be restricted from 5:00pm on Tuesday due to rising water levels. Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi on Tuesday.

Twitter Post Visuals from Ambala #WATCH | Ambala, Haryana | Severe waterlogging is seen in residential areas after incessant heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Haryana and other parts of North India. pic.twitter.com/FO7E04BLKb — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Gurugram update Gurugram declares work from home, online classes In neighboring Gurugram, heavy rains on Monday led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. The city recorded over 100mm of rainfall between 3:00pm and 7:00pm prompting an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain. Key areas like Hero Honda Chowk were heavily inundated, leading authorities to advise online classes for schools and work from home for private offices on Tuesday. Congress lawmaker Randeep Surjewala posted a video of the traffic jam, ridiculing Haryana's BJP government's "triple engine mode."