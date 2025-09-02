Floodwaters enter Delhi homes; Gurugram offices, schools shut
What's the story
The Yamuna river has breached its banks in Delhi, inundating residential areas in Yamuna Bazaar. The water level reached 205.68 meters at 6:00am on Tuesday, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Officials warn it could rise to around 206.50 meters by evening as huge volumes of water are being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana every hour.
Flood alert
Traffic restrictions on Loha Pul
Authorities have issued a flood warning for low-lying areas of Delhi. The District Magistrate of Shahdara announced that traffic and public movement on Loha Pul will be restricted from 5:00pm on Tuesday due to rising water levels. Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi on Tuesday.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Ambala
#WATCH | Ambala, Haryana | Severe waterlogging is seen in residential areas after incessant heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Haryana and other parts of North India. pic.twitter.com/FO7E04BLKb— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025
Gurugram update
Gurugram declares work from home, online classes
In neighboring Gurugram, heavy rains on Monday led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. The city recorded over 100mm of rainfall between 3:00pm and 7:00pm prompting an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain. Key areas like Hero Honda Chowk were heavily inundated, leading authorities to advise online classes for schools and work from home for private offices on Tuesday. Congress lawmaker Randeep Surjewala posted a video of the traffic jam, ridiculing Haryana's BJP government's "triple engine mode."
Infrastructure impact
Service lane of Dwarka Expressway shut
Surjewala claimed that a 20-kilometer-long traffic gridlock happened after only two hours of rain. The service lane of Dwarka Expressway was also shut after rainwater accumulation caused the drainage system to collapse. The expressway connects Delhi's Dwarka with Kherki Daula and Gurugram sectors. It had been battered by intense rainfall for over three hours.