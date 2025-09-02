Delhi-NCR: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic chaos in Gurugram
Heavy monsoon showers hit Delhi-NCR on Monday, September 1, with the IMD issuing an orange alert through September 2.
Gurugram got drenched with over 100mm of rain in just four hours on Monday, leading to serious waterlogging at busy spots like Hero Honda Chowk and IFFCO Chowk.
Traffic crawled for up to seven kilometers in Gurugram, including on Golf Course Road, as rain kept pouring.
Gurugram shuts all schools, colleges, offices
With roads flooded and traffic stuck, Gurugram authorities have shut all schools, colleges, and offices for September 2—everyone's being told to switch to online classes or work from home.
Noida and Ghaziabad are also facing heavy waterlogging and delays.
There's extra concern in Ghaziabad as Yamuna river levels rise, putting low-lying neighborhoods at risk of flooding.
Flight operations affected at Delhi airport
Delhi airport operations have been hit too—airlines like IndiGo and Air India are asking travelers to double-check flight updates and expect longer commutes.
Noida officials have urged caution in flood-prone areas while keeping a close eye on the situation.