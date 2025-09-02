Delhi-NCR: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic chaos in Gurugram India Sep 02, 2025

Heavy monsoon showers hit Delhi-NCR on Monday, September 1, with the IMD issuing an orange alert through September 2.

Gurugram got drenched with over 100mm of rain in just four hours on Monday, leading to serious waterlogging at busy spots like Hero Honda Chowk and IFFCO Chowk.

Traffic crawled for up to seven kilometers in Gurugram, including on Golf Course Road, as rain kept pouring.