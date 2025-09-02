Gurugram rain: Viral videos show traffic chaos on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Cops, residents, political leaders react to mess

Gurugram's top cops, including Commissioner Vikas Arora, were out trying to manage the chaos, but waterlogging kept daily life at a crawl.

Despite efforts by city officials to clean drains and deploy suction pumps, waterlogging persisted.

The mess sparked criticism from political leaders like Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, who called out the government's failures.

Even residents pitched in—one described people stepping up to direct traffic themselves, while another shared how her first day at work turned into an unexpected adventure.