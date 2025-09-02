Gurugram rain: Viral videos show traffic chaos on Delhi-Jaipur highway
A sudden downpour in Gurugram on Monday flooded roads and caused a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.
Over 100mm of rain fell in just four hours, leaving hundreds of vehicles stuck and water everywhere—Wazirabad tehsil saw the worst with 116mm recorded between 8am and 6pm.
Videos of stranded commuters quickly went viral, showing just how tough the evening commute got.
Cops, residents, political leaders react to mess
Gurugram's top cops, including Commissioner Vikas Arora, were out trying to manage the chaos, but waterlogging kept daily life at a crawl.
Despite efforts by city officials to clean drains and deploy suction pumps, waterlogging persisted.
The mess sparked criticism from political leaders like Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, who called out the government's failures.
Even residents pitched in—one described people stepping up to direct traffic themselves, while another shared how her first day at work turned into an unexpected adventure.