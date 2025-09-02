Next Article
Explainer: Why floods in Delhi are becoming more frequent
Delhi's flooding this monsoon isn't just about heavy rain—it's also about how the city is changing.
The Yamuna River keeps spilling over, swamping neighborhoods and overwhelming drains.
According to Nitin Bassi from CEEW, more than 55% of India's sub-districts have seen heavier monsoon rains over the past decade.
Need for better flood management plans
Delhi has grown fast—its built-up area jumped by 35% in just 15 years—which means less open ground to soak up rain and more water rushing into streets.
Natural ponds and lakes that once helped manage floods have shrunk drastically.
Bassi points out that better flood management plans and stricter land rules are urgently needed if Delhi wants to handle these yearly flood risks.