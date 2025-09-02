Pat Cummins ruled out of white-ball series vs India: Details 

Pat Cummins , Australia's star fast bowler and ODI captain, has been ruled out of the upcoming home series against India next month. Cricket Australia confirmed that he will miss the three ODIs and five T20Is due to lumbar bone stress in his lower back. The Indian men's cricket team is set to tour Australia for eight white-ball matches starting October 19 in Perth with the ODI series. Here are further details.

Injury impact Major setback for Australia Cricket Australia has confirmed that Cummins won't play in any of the upcoming white-ball matches against New Zealand or India. The decision comes as a lower-back flare-up could jeopardize his preparation for this summer's marquee home Ashes series against England. This is a major setback for Australia's Ashes defense, with the team now looking at other options to fill in for their captain. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh is likely to continue as Australia's ODI skipper in Cummins's absence.

Match history Cummins's last appearance for Australia Cummins last played a competitive Test match against the West Indies in July this year. His last white-ball appearance for Australia in an ODI was against Pakistan in Adelaide in November 2024. Notably, the star pacer had stated that after the aforementioned West Indies series, he planned to feature in the white-ball sereis against New Zealand and India, as well as potentially play a Sheffield Shield game.