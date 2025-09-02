Mitchell Starc retires from T20I cricket: Details here 

Veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20I cricket. The 35-year-old cricketer made the decision to prioritize Australia's busy Test schedule starting late next year and the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup . Starc played a total of 65 T20Is and was part of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. His last appearance in this format was during the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Career highlights Second-most T20I wickets for Australia Starc took 79 wickets in T20Is at an average of 23.81, the second-most for Australia. (ER: 7.74) His best bowling figures in this format came against the West Indies in 2022 where he took four wickets for 20 runs. This was his only four-fer in T20Is. Speaking about his decision, Starc said, "Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority." He added that he enjoyed every moment of playing T20 games for Australia, especially the 2021 World Cup.

Future commitments Starc's busy Test schedule From mid-2026, Australia will have a busy Test cricket schedule. This includes a home series against Bangladesh, an away series to South Africa, a four-match series against New Zealand, five Tests in India in January 2027, and the one-off 150th anniversary match against England at MCG. There is also an away Ashes series in mid-2027. Starc said these commitments are why he chose to focus on remaining fit for these campaigns and the ODI World Cup in 2027.