Sri Lankan president visits Katchatheevu after Vijay's 'reclaim' demand
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made a surprise trip to Katchatheevu island on Monday, just days after actor-turned-politician Vijay called for India to reclaim it.
The visit highlights how the small island—given to Sri Lanka by India back in 1974—still stirs up strong feelings, especially with Tamil Nadu fishermen often clashing with the Sri Lankan Navy over fishing rights.
Fishermen's rights dispute
Vijay, now leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, recently criticized Indian PM Modi and pushed for resolving fishermen's struggles by taking back Katchatheevu.
In response, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister brushed off his remarks as "election talk," saying the island is firmly under Sri Lankan control.
With elections coming up in Tamil Nadu and ongoing disputes over fishing, this decades-old issue is once again making headlines on both sides.