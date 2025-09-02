Sri Lankan president visits Katchatheevu after Vijay's 'reclaim' demand

Fishermen's rights dispute

Vijay, now leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, recently criticized Indian PM Modi and pushed for resolving fishermen's struggles by taking back Katchatheevu.

In response, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister brushed off his remarks as "election talk," saying the island is firmly under Sri Lankan control.

With elections coming up in Tamil Nadu and ongoing disputes over fishing, this decades-old issue is once again making headlines on both sides.