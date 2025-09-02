Next Article
Streets flooded in Srinagar after heavy rainfall; more rain expected
Srinagar saw intense monsoon rains on Monday, flooding streets like Residency Road and Dal Gate and making it tough for people to get around.
Shopkeepers and commuters struggled with waterlogged roads, while traffic crawled through the city.
The weather department says more rain is on the way this week.
Authorities issue warning for flash floods, lightning
Officials have warned about thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds—so locals are being told to avoid electric poles, old trees, and shaky structures.
Boating on Dal Lake is off-limits for now.
In Pahalgam (Anantnag district), a sudden rise in Akad stream levels after heavy rain sparked flash flood concerns, but thankfully there's been no damage or injuries reported.
Rivers like the Jhelum remain below danger levels for now.