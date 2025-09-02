Streets flooded in Srinagar after heavy rainfall; more rain expected

Authorities issue warning for flash floods, lightning

Officials have warned about thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds—so locals are being told to avoid electric poles, old trees, and shaky structures.

Boating on Dal Lake is off-limits for now.

In Pahalgam (Anantnag district), a sudden rise in Akad stream levels after heavy rain sparked flash flood concerns, but thankfully there's been no damage or injuries reported.

Rivers like the Jhelum remain below danger levels for now.