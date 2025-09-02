Stoinis returns as Australia announce 14-member squad for NZ T20Is

Australia has announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand . The team will be led by Mitchell Marsh and features the return of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. This comes as a major development ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Stoinis had been away from the national setup for some time but is now back in contention to secure his place in Australia's long-term plans.

New additions Short and Owen included Along with Stoinis, the squad also includes emerging players Matthew Short and Mitchell Owen. Both these youngsters will be eager to prove their mettle in the tough conditions of New Zealand. Veterans like Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, and Glenn Maxwell are also the part of the squad. The six-day tour is expected to be a major test for players hoping to make it into the World Cup squad.

Team changes Starc's retirement and Cummins's workload management The retirement of veteran left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc from T20 internationals has left a big gap in Australia's pace attack. Captain Pat Cummins has also been rested as part of a workload management strategy ahead of the Ashes. He has been dealing with a recurring back problem, and this decision is aimed at ensuring his full fitness for longer formats.

Personal commitments Other key players missing out Fast bowler Nathan Ellis will also miss the tour as he is on paternity leave, expecting his first child with wife Connie. These absences mean Australia will be banking on a relatively inexperienced bowling attack to take on the Black Caps in their own backyard. The squad selection represents a mix of experience and youth, indicating Australia's desire to strike a balance ahead of the global event.